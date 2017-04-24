Don't Miss
Gorsuch casts death-penalty vote in one of his first Supreme Court cases

Gorsuch casts death-penalty vote in one of his first Supreme Court cases

The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES April 24, 2017

Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch cast his first consequential vote Thursday night, siding with the court's other four conservatives in denying a stay request from Arkansas death-row inmates facing execution. Hours later, the state executed one of the men, the first lethal injection carried out there since 2005. New justices have described being the final word ...

