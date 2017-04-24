Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 18, 2017

Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     FARO, TONY A 4729 HALL ROAD, HOLLEY, NY 14470 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $155.00 GANG, JOSHUA A 16581 WEST RIDGE ROAD, HOLLEY, NY 14470 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $195.00 GARY, BRIDGET M 735 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY ...

