Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 18, 2017

Mortgages filed April 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 18, 2017 83   BERGEN LOEWKE, MARIE & LOEWKIE, JAMES Property Address: 1954 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9304 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $350,000.00   Brockport MOSHER, THEODORE G Property Address: 42 MAXON ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2220 Lender: KEVIN M ELLIOTT Amount: $20,000.00   Fairport GREENE, TRACY & MILLER, MARK Property Address: 2 CHASE VIEW RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9700 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,100.00 TANGRY, THERESA M Property Address: ...

