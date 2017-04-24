Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump sons take helm of company, eye domestic expansion

Trump sons take helm of company, eye domestic expansion

By: The Associated Press Jonathan Lemire April 24, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Apprentices no more, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are now at the helm of the Trump Organization and adjusting to the reality presented by their father's presidency. They're eyeing ways to use the new lease on the family fame by expanding the brand into parts of the United States that embrace ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo