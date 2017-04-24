Commentary: We’re jailing way more people who’ve been convicted of exactly nothing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's promise to close the notoriously overcrowded and brutal Riker's Island jail made national news last month, but less famous policymakers all over the country struggle with jail overcrowding on a regular basis (see, for example, Kansas, Indiana and Upstate New York). This raises an intriguing question: If jails are ...