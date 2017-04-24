Workplace Issues: Case sheds light on reasonable accommodation requirements

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A plaintiff won a six-figure discrimination verdict in the NDNY after his employer fired him because he had a needle phobia that made it impossible for him to give customers a flu shot on demand. The Court of Appeals has vacated the verdict and the employer wins. The case is Stevens v. Rite Aid, decided on ...