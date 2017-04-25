Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo announces airport work

Cuomo announces airport work

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in town Tuesday to announce the groundbreaking of a $53.7 million improvement project at the Greater Rochester International Airport. The work includes: Redesign of the terminal building, with new shopping and dining options. New façade and canopy with solar panels over the skyway from the parking structure to the terminal. Rainwater collection features ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo