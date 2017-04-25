Deeds filed April 19, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 19, 2017 56   Brighton AHLMAN, DIANE  et al to JOVENITTI, ERIC Property Address: 201 BUCKLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11848  Page: 386 Tax Account: 137.13-4-27 Full Sale Price: $265,000 SHACY LLC to CROSSWAYS LIVING PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 2452B EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11848  Page: 464 Tax Account: 122.20-1-4./60A Full Sale Price: $69,000 BAKER FAMILY LIVING TRUST et al to WIEGAND, GEORGE B et ...

