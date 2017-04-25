Legacy Society will benefit Telesca Center partners

Don't Miss
June 1 is deadline to join Founders’ Circle

By: Bennett Loudon April 25, 2017 0

The Telesca Center for Justice now has a planned giving program for donors who want to support all of the agencies in the Center with a single gift. The Telesca Center for Justice Legacy Society of the Foundation of the Monroe County Bar Association offers the new estate planning option. Five years in the making, the Legacy ...

