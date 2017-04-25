Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 19, 2017 55   Brighton HOLIDAY, SACH Property Address: 2410 EAST AVE APT B, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2523 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 CROSSWAY LIVING PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 2452 EAST AVE APT B, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2531 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,200.00   Brockport ZAYAS, WILLIAM D Property Address: 638 BEADLE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9724 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $44,885.76 POWELL, NICOLE L Property Address: 27 ...

