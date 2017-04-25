Don't Miss
Home / News / NY reminding drivers to move over for first responders

NY reminding drivers to move over for first responders

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is launching an outreach campaign to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the week-long effort Monday. It's intended to raise awareness of the state's 2011 "Move Over Law," which subjects drivers to fines and other penalties if they fail to slow down ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo