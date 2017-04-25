Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutor: No water for week led to jail dehydration death

Prosecutor: No water for week led to jail dehydration death

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2017 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail officers cut off an inmate's water for seven consecutive days before the man died of dehydration. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Assistant District Attorney Kurt Bentley told jurors at an inquest Monday that Terrill Thomas was mentally unstable and unable to ask for help before he died ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo