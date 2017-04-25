Sotomayor sees ‘disturbing trend’ of unequal treatment regarding police, alleged victims

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes April 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote Monday that the court is developing a "disturbing trend" of siding with police officers accused of excessive force at the expense of their alleged victims, a notion disputed by two of her colleagues. Sotomayor was arguing that the court should have accepted the case of Richardo Salazar-Limon, who ...

