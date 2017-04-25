Supreme Court to weigh in on mental-health experts for defendants

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's liberals and conservatives seemed to disagree Monday on whether an Alabama inmate was entitled to a mental-health expert who would be on his side in fighting the state's attempt to sentence him to death. The justices were examining James McWilliams' 1986 death sentence and an even older Supreme Court precedent. But ...