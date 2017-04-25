Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Housing / US new-home sales climb to 8-month high in March

US new-home sales climb to 8-month high in March

By: The Associated Press JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer April 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of new homes shot up in March to the fastest pace in 8 months, as more Americans are upgrading their houses in a positive sign for the broader economy. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that new-home sales rose 5.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 621,000, the ...

