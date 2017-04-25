Volunteers usher US immigrants to court to allay their fears

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK — When Salvadoran immigrant Joselin Marroquin-Torres became flustered in front of a federal immigration judge in New York and forgot to give her asylum application, a woman she had just met stood up to provide it. "Thank you," the judge said. "What is your relation to Joselin?" "I am a friend," replied retired chemist Marisa ...