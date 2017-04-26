Don't Miss
Home / News / Doctor at center of USA Gymnastics scandal left warning signs at Michigan State

Doctor at center of USA Gymnastics scandal left warning signs at Michigan State

By: The Washington Post Will Hobson April 26, 2017 0

In a May 2014 email to a recruit, Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages listed reasons the young woman should pick the school. Klages touted the value of a Michigan State education and boasted the Spartans gymnastics team was one of the best in the country. Then Klages mentioned an aspect of Michigan State no ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo