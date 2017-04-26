Don't Miss
44 percent pass February bar exam

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

Only 44 percent (1,822) of the 4,162 candidates who took the bar exam in February passed, according to a news release from the New York State Board of Law Examiners. The passing rate for graduates of American Bar Association accredited law schools who took the exam for the first time in February was 71 percent, an increase ...

