94-to-6 vote makes Rosenstein deputy attorney general

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky April 26, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - The Senate voted Tuesday 94-to-6 to confirm Rod Rosenstein as the deputy attorney general, the second-highest ranking official in the Justice Department and the person who will oversee the investigation into suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election because the attorney general is now recused. Rosenstein, 52, will serve essentially as the chief ...

