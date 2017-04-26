Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 20, 2017

Deeds filed April 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 20, 2017 37   East Rochester BRISKA, JILL L to APPLEMAN, CAROL Property Address: 81 LINCOLN MILLS ROAD E, EAST ROCHESTER 14445 Liber: 11849  Page: 198 Tax Account: 139.514-2-43./1 Full Sale Price: $76,000   Gates ZIMMERMAN, KERRY E et ano to HOWARD, JEFFREY P et ano Property Address: 28 BELEDERE DRIVE, GATES 14624 Liber: 11849  Page: 294 Tax Account: 134.11-1-32 Full Sale Price: $102,000 LENHART, MICHELLE L to ...

