Federal Tax Liens for April 20, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for April 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   LIPKE, RICHARD T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,231.87 MARTINEZ, JORGE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,561.90 MCCULLOUGH, SHAMILLE S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,941.21 MOONEY, KELLY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,227.72 NORTH AMERICAN BREWERIES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $368,262.31 PARSHALL, KRISTIN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $31,181.33 QUARLES, CERESE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $43,364.45 ROCHESTER AUTO MAINTENANCE ...

