Fourth Department – Education Law: Quattrone v. Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Education Law Similar Positions – Doctrine of Primary Jurisdiction Quattrone v. Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services CA 16-00874 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The petitioner was advised that her tenured position as a teacher of gifted and talented elementary school students had been abolished and the petitioner’s ...

