Fourth Department – Grandparent Visitation: Rohr v. Young

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grandparent Visitation Change in Circumstances – Impact on Education – Children’s Wishes Rohr v. Young CAF 16-00454 Appealed from Family Court, Jefferson County Background: The respondent grandmother appealed from an order that modified a prior consent order changing her one-hour biweekly supervised therapeutic visitation with the two teenaged children to one ...