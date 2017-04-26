Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Rivera

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Post-release Supervision – Duplicative Sentence Requirement People v. Rivera KA 14-00631 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder and two counts of burglary. He was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration of 15 years to life, to be served ...