Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Rivera

April 26, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Post-release Supervision – Duplicative Sentence Requirement People v. Rivera KA 14-00631 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder and two counts of burglary. He was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration of 15 years to life, to be served ...

