Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   OQUENDO, ABIMAEL 345 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 PO-BOYS INC 1034 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $5,835.89 REED, FRED 79 WOODMAN ...

