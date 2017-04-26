Mortgages filed April 20, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 20, 2017 51   Brighton BAKER, STUART E & HAYES-BAKER, MAUREEN Property Address: 94 BABCOCK DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3305 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $315,000.00   Churchville MINERY REALTY LLC Property Address: 7 WASHINGTON ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9603 Lender: CHURCHVILLE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $65,500.00 MINERY REALTY LLC Property Address: 7 WASHINGTON ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9603 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $440,000.00   Fairport HUTCHINS, RACHEL & WALSH, RACHEL Property Address: 37 HUNTERS DR, FAIRPORT, ...

