New York lawmakers want state tax returns of president

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two Democrats in the New York state legislature say the state should be required to release the state tax returns of any president who hails from New York state. The measure does not mention President Donald Trump by name, but it comes after the New York City Republican refused to release his ...