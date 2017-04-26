Old lawsuit on parole winding down

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 16-year-old federal suit filed by a former state prison inmate against state officials who tried to deny him parole is on the verge of going to trial or being settled after a federal judge denied the New York state Attorney General’s motion to dismiss the complaint. Albert Lopez Victory, who is now 76 and now ...