Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In re Tronox Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Post-settlement Anti-suit Injunction – Appealability of Order In re Tronox Inc. 16-343 Judges Kearse, Wesley and Droney Background: The plaintiffs appealed from an order granting the defendant’s motion to dismiss with prejudice the plaintiffs’ state court claims as derivative and duplicative of claims that were part of a $5.51 billion bankruptcy ...