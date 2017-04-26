U.S. Attorney: Motion for new trial ignores evidence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Prosecutors say there are no valid grounds for a defense motion to overturn a federal jury verdict convicting two men of a series of home invasion robberies. The motion “reads like a closing argument, where they repeatedly attack the credibility of government witnesses and they conveniently ignore testimony and other evidence presented by the government at ...