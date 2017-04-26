Young Lawyers host Newly Admitted Attorney Reception

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon April 26, 2017 0

The Monroe County Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section hosted the Newly Admitted Attorney Reception during a Red Wings game at Frontier Field Tuesday evening. About 75 people turned out for food and drinks. Rochester beat the Gwinnett Braves 5 -4. Left to right: Justin Vigdor, Louise Vigdor, Brian Hetherington, and Bryan D. Hetherington, chief counsel, Empire Justice Center. Left to right: Katie ...

