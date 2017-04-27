Don't Miss
A death penalty primer

A death penalty primer

Thomas Edison, the electric chair and a botched execution

By: The Washington Post April 27, 2017 0

To understand the gruesome history of the death penalty, it is essential to comprehend how badly inventor Thomas Edison wanted to zap his nemesis George Westinghouse. Their rivalry was literally electric. Westinghouse was a purveyor of alternating-current voltage — AC. Edison developed direct-current voltage — DC. A very loud, very long-haired Australian band would a century later ...

