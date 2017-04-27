Analysis: Trump’s personal attacks on judges are ‘worse than wrong’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Dealing with another legal blow that blocked another executive order this week, President Donald Trump did something familiar. He attacked the judiciary. Again. And ever so aggressively. A White House statement Tuesday about a federal district judge's ruling on Trump's executive order on "sanctuary cities" did not mince words. It emphasized — more than once — that ...