Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 28, 2017

Court Calendars for April 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2017 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—MK Solution LLC v John Sorrell, 445 Post Ave – Paul M. Aloi 2—Eula Buckner v Billy W Walker & Belinda Greer, 92 Jefferson Ave – Paul M. Aloi 3—Mehigan Property Group LLC v Genesis Rentas, 932 Bay St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Prime Market Realty Inc v Luz Rivera, 57 Rialto St ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo