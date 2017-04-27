Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for April 21, 2017

Doing Business As for April 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   LABS   OF  LEARNING 70  FRISBEE  HILL  ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Principal: APPAVOO, SANGEETHA 70  FRISBEE  HILL  ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 LADY TS BOUTIQUE 256 LARKSPUR LANE, ROCHESTER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo