Fourth Department – Sufficiency of Complaint: Choromanskis v. Chestnut Homeowners Association

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sufficiency of Complaint Use and Enjoyment – Homeowners Association By-Laws Choromanskis v. Chestnut Homeowners Association CA 16-01297 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs own an individual lot within a townhouse complex and are members of the defendant association. They seek monetary damages after the defendants made alterations to ...