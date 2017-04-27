Fourth Department – Youthful Offender Status: People v. Dukes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful Offender Status Plea Bargain – Eligibility Determination People v. Dukes KA 15-00476 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery and criminal sexual act. After remittal of the matter to ensure the defendant was making an informed decision in taking a ...