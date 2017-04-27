Don't Miss
Home / Law / High court worries government may abuse power to revoke naturalization

High court worries government may abuse power to revoke naturalization

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES April 27, 2017 0

Chief Justice John Roberts said Wednesday that he had grave worries about "prosecutorial abuse" if even a minor lie in the application process means the government can later strip a naturalized immigrant of her citizenship. As the issues of immigration and deportation take center stage under the Trump administration, Roberts and other Supreme Court justices seemed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo