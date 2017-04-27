Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 21, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   KEENAN, SUZANNE M 84 MAIN STREET, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,724.70 RUGG, JACLYN E 467 BOUGHTON HILL ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS, NY 14472 Favor: DISCOVER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo