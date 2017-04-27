Keeping Your Balance: Repatriation tax holiday — new friend or old foe?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As we move closer to substantive Congressional discussions regarding tax reform, which assumedly will encompass both individual and corporate tax packages, one area which will inevitably share the spotlight is the potential for another repatriation tax holiday. U.S. based corporations (including their foreign subsidiaries) are ultimately taxed on world-wide profits. However, generally speaking, no U.S. corporate ...