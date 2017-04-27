Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press April 27, 2017 0

Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019. This marks the second time in 11 years the tournament will be played on the club's Donald Ross-designed East Course. In 2008, Jay Haas won the senior championship at Oak Hill with a 7-over 287, which remains the highest-winning score ...

