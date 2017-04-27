Romanian woman pleads guilty for role in fraud scheme

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Romanian woman had admitted to her involvement in a bank fraud scheme operated by her husband, Nicolae Sarbu. Marinela Unguru-Ducila , of Romania, was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara for her role, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Between August and November 2015, Unguru-Ducila knew her husband was involve in the a scheme ...