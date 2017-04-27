Don't Miss
Home / News / Woman pleads guilty in kidnapping case

Woman pleads guilty in kidnapping case

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2017 0

A 47-year-old woman has admitted to kidnapping a pregnant woman in the summer of 2016. Jillianne Mencel pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping for her role in the abduction in which the victim was repeatedly assaulted, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Mencel, and co-defendants Joshua Mencel and William Geer, isolated the victim in an effort ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo