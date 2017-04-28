Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 1, 2017

Court Calendars for May 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Randy Mays Sr v Gary J Garbacz, 40 Silver St – Terrence C Brown-Steiner 2—David S Reasoner v Jacqueline Barrett, 40 Paige St – Fero & Ingersoll 3—LNMS Properties Inc v Debbie Hardy, 169 Fillmore St – Fero & Ingersoll 4—LNMS Properties Inc v Amparo Figueroa, 12 Lakeview Ter – Fero & Ingersoll 5—Abud ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo