Expelled for sex assault, young men file lawsuits to clear names

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A rising number of young men who were kicked out of college for sexual misconduct are suing those schools, alleging they were treated unfairly as their cases were investigated and decided, legal data show. Many are securing settlements that clear the discipline from their record, lawyers and advocacy groups say. Some even are being allowed to ...