Ferrari Club suing former regional director

A jury trial started Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rochester in a case in which the Ferrari Club of America is seeking about $450,000 from Leon Bourdage, a former director of the group’s New York region. Bourdage, who lives in Steuben County, was director of the club’s Empire State Region from 2009 until early 2011. ...