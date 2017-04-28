Don't Miss
Home / Law / Ferrari Club suing former regional director

Ferrari Club suing former regional director

Group seeks $450,000 from Steuben County man

By: Bennett Loudon April 28, 2017 0

A jury trial started Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rochester in a case in which the Ferrari Club of America is seeking about $450,000 from Leon Bourdage, a former director of the group’s New York region. Bourdage, who lives in Steuben County, was director of the club’s Empire State Region from 2009 until early 2011. ...

