Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: Ehlers v. Byrnes, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Pre-existing Injuries – Exacerbation Ehlers v. Byrnes, et al. CA 16-00858 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff sought damages following an automobile accident. She appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants on the grounds that there was no serious injury per 5102 ...