Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: Ferrand v. Town of North Harmony

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Equipment Engaged in Highway Work – Snowplow Ferrand v. Town of North Harmony CA 16-00117 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after sustaining injuries in an accident involving a pickup truck colliding with a snowplow. He appealed from the grant of summary ...