Home / News / From jail to a job

From jail to a job

NYC to pay for employment of released inmates

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS April 28, 2017 0

NEW YORK — Neftali Thomas Diaz swears he's done with Rikers Island. After being locked up twice at the notorious New York City jail for stealing a credit card and violating parole, Diaz entered a private jobs program. Once he's back on his feet with a paycheck, Diaz says, "I know I'm not ever going back ...

