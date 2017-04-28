Don't Miss
Home / Law / GRAWA, WBASNY officer slates announced for 2017-2018

GRAWA, WBASNY officer slates announced for 2017-2018

By: Nora A. Jones April 28, 2017 0

With membership above 300 for four years in a row, the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys had good representation at its Annual Meeting on April 26, when President Pamela Reynolds shared some of the year’s achievements before calling for votes on the slates of officers for both the local organization and the statewide women’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo